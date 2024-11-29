© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Property taxes due Monday for Wasatch Back homeowners

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 29, 2024 at 1:44 PM MST
A person works on taxes.
Pormezz
/
Adobe Stock
A person works on taxes.

Property tax payments are due Monday, Dec. 2, for homeowners in Summit and Wasatch counties.

In Summit County, taxpayers can submit their payments online through the county treasurer’s website, by mail, or at a drop box.

Mailed payments must be postmarked by Dec. 2. Drop boxes are located at the Park City and Kamas DMV offices and at the county treasurer’s office in Coalville.

In Wasatch County, homeowners can pay their property taxes in person at the county treasurer’s office, located at 25 N. Main Street in Heber.

Payments can also be made at the drop box in the parking lot behind the county administration building.

Taxpayers who are late submitting their payments will be charged a 1% penalty Tuesday, Dec. 3. Another late fee goes into effect Jan. 31, 2025.
Summit County
Grace Doerfler
Contact Grace Doerfler
See stories by Grace Doerfler