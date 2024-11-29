Property taxes due Monday for Wasatch Back homeowners

In Summit County, taxpayers can submit their payments online through the county treasurer’s website, by mail, or at a drop box.

Mailed payments must be postmarked by Dec. 2. Drop boxes are located at the Park City and Kamas DMV offices and at the county treasurer’s office in Coalville.

In Wasatch County, homeowners can pay their property taxes in person at the county treasurer’s office, located at 25 N. Main Street in Heber.

Payments can also be made at the drop box in the parking lot behind the county administration building.

Taxpayers who are late submitting their payments will be charged a 1% penalty Tuesday, Dec. 3. Another late fee goes into effect Jan. 31, 2025.