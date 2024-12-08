People’s Health Clinic celebrates 25 years of providing care to the uninsured

Twenty-five years ago, a free health fair was held in Park City to gauge the need for health care. Following a medical mission to Guatemala at that time, Dr. John Hanrahan said he learned of the poverty and disease of not only a foreign country, but right here in his backyard.



“So, I came back with a renewed sense of purpose that health care really is a right and not a privilege,” Hanrahan said. “Our local health fair was stunning. We had over 700 people without health insurance who showed up just to get their sugar checked or their blood pressure checked, and it opened my eyes and our eyes to the great need right here at home.”

He, along with at the pastor at the time at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Bob Bussen got the clinic off the ground using a two-room mobile clinic.

“Our vision for the People’s Health Clinic was the creation of a focused effort by those in our community with means to help those in our community in need,” he said.

Today, the clinic sees patients five days and three nights a week.

“The heart and soul of the People's Health Clinic is service to our neighbors and service workers with extraordinarily high-quality health care, mental health, women's health, vaccines, chronic disease, pediatric and family care, sub-specialty care, everything that's needed,” he said. “Our staff and volunteers are truly exceptional people. They've created a center of trust, respect, caring and compassion.”

The CEO of the People’s Health Clinic, Mairi Leining presented Hanrahan with the Founders’ Visionary Award recognizing the exceptional impact he’s had.

“In 1999 Dr. John didn't just dream of making a difference. He went out and actually did it. That year, he co-founded the People's Health Clinic, and because one life changing nonprofit wasn't enough for him, he also founded the Hope Alliance. Dr. John is an over achiever of the very best kind, and 25 years later, he is still deeply involved with both organizations, proving that his commitment to serving is lifelong.”

Leining says there are stories every week at the clinic that expose the realities of poverty in Park City. The health of a community she said depends on how we care for its most vulnerable members.

“The truth is, if our 11,000 patients, this large uninsured workforce, stopped working tomorrow, Park City wouldn't function,” he said. “The restaurants, the hotels, the construction sites, the services we rely on, would come to a standstill.”

Local philanthropist Beano Solomon was acknowledged for her continued financial support of the clinic with the People’s Health Clinic Lifetime Humanitarian Award. And long-time volunteer medical provider Dr. Hamilton Easter was honored with the People’s Health Clinic Healthcare Leadership Award for his 12 years of service.

