© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As Snyderville Basin farm stand grows, county considers new rules

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 11, 2024 at 6:15 PM MST
The Copper Moose Farm stand is located on Old Ranch Road near the McLeod Creek trail.
Arts Council of Park City & Summit County
The Copper Moose Farm stand is located on Old Ranch Road near the McLeod Creek trail.

Summit County is drafting new code governing farm stands like Copper Moose near Park City.

During the summer, the Copper Moose Farm stand sells food and flowers near the intersection of Old Ranch Road and the McLeod Creek trail.

It gets a temporary permit from Summit County every year, but it’s become so popular, county Principal Planner Ray Milliner says, that it’s outgrown its permit.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission wants to encourage working farms in western Summit County, which developed into a ski resort-based economy in recent decades. As Commissioner Thomas Cooke noted, preserving agriculture is written into the Basin’s code.

“The reality is, we don't have a lot of working farms anyway,” he said at the Dec. 10 planning commission meeting.

So the commission has recommended the Summit County Council pass new code allowing and governing farm stands in the Park City area.

At the planning commission’s public hearing over the summer, some residents expressed concern about allowing commercial activity in residential neighborhoods.

So commissioners say farm stands should secure a permit from them. That way they have oversight and can mitigate potential problems.

Previously, Copper Moose has only sold its products during the summer. If the Summit County Council adopts the new code, it may be able to sell by appointment in the winter.

A public hearing to consider the new rule hasn’t yet been scheduled.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas