As Snyderville Basin farm stand grows, county considers new rules

During the summer, the Copper Moose Farm stand sells food and flowers near the intersection of Old Ranch Road and the McLeod Creek trail.

It gets a temporary permit from Summit County every year, but it’s become so popular, county Principal Planner Ray Milliner says, that it’s outgrown its permit.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission wants to encourage working farms in western Summit County, which developed into a ski resort-based economy in recent decades. As Commissioner Thomas Cooke noted, preserving agriculture is written into the Basin’s code.

“The reality is, we don't have a lot of working farms anyway,” he said at the Dec. 10 planning commission meeting.

So the commission has recommended the Summit County Council pass new code allowing and governing farm stands in the Park City area.

At the planning commission’s public hearing over the summer, some residents expressed concern about allowing commercial activity in residential neighborhoods.

So commissioners say farm stands should secure a permit from them. That way they have oversight and can mitigate potential problems.

Previously, Copper Moose has only sold its products during the summer. If the Summit County Council adopts the new code, it may be able to sell by appointment in the winter.

A public hearing to consider the new rule hasn’t yet been scheduled.