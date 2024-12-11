Holiday festivities ramp up across the Wasatch Back

In Summit County, Swaner EcoCenter & Preserve will host its first-ever holiday market Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The free Wild Winter Art Market features works from local artists highlighting the natural world. Featured art includes jewelry, prints, ceramics, stained glass, wood carvings and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Swaner.

Local artworks will also be on display at the Park City Holiday Bazaar this weekend. The festive, indoor holiday market at the DoubleTree Park City is free Dec. 13 through Dec. 15.

And the Arts Council of Park City & Summit County’s annual CREATE PC Holiday Makers Market is every Wednesday through Sunday until Jan. 19 at the Kimball Art Center.

In Wasatch County, residents can take festive scenic wagon rides through Jordanelle State Park this month.

And Midway’s Festival of Crèches returns at the Zenger private residence. The home features hundreds of nativity displays for the public to admire. It’s free Dec. 13 through 15 and 20 through 22 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More holiday festivities in Wasatch County can be found on gohebervalley.com.