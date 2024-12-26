Done with ye olde Christmas tree? Here’s what to do

The dropoff sites are the same as in 2023: near the Jeremy Store, Silver Creek Bell’s Sinclair, Oakley City Hall, Kamas City Hall, Wanship Stockyards and the north 40 fields in Park City.

Unlike last year, the trees aren’t being composted. They’re being chipped for Summit County to reuse, says county spokesperson Derek Siddoway.

Dropoff sites are open from Dec. 27 until Jan. 13.

Also this year, the Park City High School boys and girls lacrosse programs are holding their annual tree pickup fundraiser. They’ll take residents’ trees to the dropoff sites for $40, and $50 for trees over 10 feet.

“We depend on the Christmas tree fundraiser to raise money to supplement the costs for our season, such as paying for uniforms, referees, field time at [Basin Rec] over the winter months,” said Jenny Birch, a volunteer who helps organize the pickup program.

Tree pickups are open to residents within the Park City School District, and can be scheduled on three weekends: Dec. 28 and 29, Jan. 4 and 5, and then Jan. 11.

Click here to schedule pickup. Birch says residents should receive a confirmation email from pclaxtreefundraiser@gmail.com.