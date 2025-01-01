How Summit Land Conservancy preserves Wasatch Back land

Summit Land Conservancy is a nonprofit dedicated to saving the open spaces of the Wasatch Back. It protects 56 permanent conservation easements and two preserves on over 19,000 acres of land.

Conservation easements are permanent designations for pieces of land that change how land is used . They prohibit activity that makes land more valuable in favor of conservation.

For example, a conservation easement can prevent future development and instead establish open space, although uses can vary depending on individual agreements.

But how does the conservancy acquire and protect the land for years to come?

Stewardship specialist Alana McClements said one way to facilitate an easement is to identify unique features of a space. For example, the Kamas Valley is home to a rare, loamy type of soil that’s good at holding water but doesn't get too waterlogged.

“We were able to work with the state conservationist a few years ago to get this designation of ‘Grasslands of Special Significance’ because of this loam series, and that actually helps us protect land more effectively in that area,” McClements said.

Conservation specialist Lauren Page said 10 years ago, the nonprofit was focused on open space. But now the organization works primarily with private landowners who want to see their legacy maintained.

“Not only do they have an interest to conserve the land and put it under easement, but they also want to work at making sure that it is sustainable, that it’s healthy, that they have a means of funding that property for generations to come.”

The organization works with landowners to create an easement agreement that works for both parties. If owners want to continue allowing grazing or use part of the land for public recreation, the conservancy can accommodate that.

McClements said flexibility is also built into the agreements so land uses can change over time.

Once an easement is established, conservancy staff check on the land every year to ensure the landowner upholds their part of the easement.

“We focus especially on human-related areas of change,” McClement said. “So whether there's a new structure and whether that structure was allowed to be built or not allowed to be built, whether there's a new trail, whether that was permitted or not.”

Staff also monitor waterways and ecological health in general. One non-human related change that can significantly impact landscapes is spring flooding, McClements said.

“Brett Denny, the stewardship manager, was out there just making sure that our trails weren't washing away and that we weren't having to do a lot of like letting landowners know that their infrastructure was being hurt,” she said. “So we're just out there checking on the properties and making sure that nothing is changing for the worse and that the ecological integrity is maintained.”

McClements said education is also a big part of the team’s work. She said they teach landowners restorative techniques. McCLements is currently working on a riparian restoration project, which focuses on land near bodies of water.

The education stems beyond just landowners, though. McClements and Page say their team aims to educate locals on the importance of conserving land through community hikes and other events.