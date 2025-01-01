Woodland man charged with blowing up van in Kamas

Ingoldsby faces a second-degree felony charge punishable by up to 15 years in prison or $10,000 in fines.

In charges filed Dec. 30, the Summit County Attorney’s Office says he lit his Ford van on fire late July 19 while it was parked at the repair center to cash in on insurance.

Court papers say a video of the incident shows a man approaching Ingoldsby’s van and opening the door before an explosion bursts it into flames. The fire spread from the van to a Toyota, which was a total loss, a search warrant states.

Prosecutors claim Ingoldsby filed an insurance claim three days later. Also on July 22, he allegedly deleted a police scanner app from his phone, which the warrant says he used the night the van caught fire.

Court papers say Ingoldsby’s last known address is on Bench Creek Road just south of Woodland and across the Wasatch County line.

He has not been arrested but has been summoned to appear in court Jan. 31.