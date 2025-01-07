Summit County seizes 400 fentanyl pills, heroin, cocaine in I-80 traffic stop

A Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 near Silver Creek Estates Jan. 3 because a rear license plate light was out.

The deputy said the driver, Rock Springs, Wyo., resident Justin Clark Harrison, 35, had a dab straw — used to smoke THC concentrate — in plain view on the center console.

Harrison then admitted he had heroin, according to the deputy, who said he found 4.5 grams of heroin, 444 fentanyl pills and a half gram of cocaine in the vehicle.

For the fentanyl, Harrison was charged with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

He’s also facing misdemeanor charges for drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

Harrison is being held without bond in the Summit County Jail.