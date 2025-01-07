© 2025 KPCW

Summit County seizes 400 fentanyl pills, heroin, cocaine in I-80 traffic stop

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published January 7, 2025 at 4:50 PM MST

Summit County prosecutors have charged a Wyoming man they say was transporting the drugs on I-80.

A Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy said he stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 near Silver Creek Estates Jan. 3 because a rear license plate light was out.

The deputy said the driver, Rock Springs, Wyo., resident Justin Clark Harrison, 35, had a dab straw — used to smoke THC concentrate — in plain view on the center console.

Harrison then admitted he had heroin, according to the deputy, who said he found 4.5 grams of heroin, 444 fentanyl pills and a half gram of cocaine in the vehicle.

For the fentanyl, Harrison was charged with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

He’s also facing misdemeanor charges for drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

Harrison is being held without bond in the Summit County Jail.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas