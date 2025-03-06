Paraguayan street food arrives at Junction Commons

Best known for its food truck, Dos Hermanos opened its first brick-and-mortar store at Junction Commons Thursday, March 6.

The new restaurant will serve up authentic favors from Paraguay including empanadas, lomitos, shawarmas and other South American staples.

The owners said, “After a year of sharing our love for Paraguayan street food through our food truck, we’re looking forward to welcoming guests into our new space and serving up the flavors they’ve come to love.”

They say the new store is one of the first Paraguayan restaurants in Utah.

The restaurant is on the second level of the outlet mall, open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.