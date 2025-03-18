Mammogram clinics to visit Summit County

Provided in partnership with Intermountain Health’s mobile mammogram service, the mobile clinic will be in front of Coalville City Hall from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 20.

Most insurance plans are accepted, but health officials suggest checking with providers before making an appointment.

Next month, the University of Utah’s mobile mammogram clinic will be outside the Summit County Library in Kamas from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Most non-Intermountain insurances are accepted.

Intermountain Health advises women 40 and older to get screened for breast cancer and get a mammogram every year, or earlier if they have a family history of breast cancer.