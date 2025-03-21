910 survey takeaways: Summit County values wildlife, split on grazing, user fees

The Summit County Lands and Natural Resources Department says its survey, conducted in December and January, is statistically valid.

When asked about their single most important priority for the 910, the largest number of residents, at 28%, say it’s wildlife protection.

The 8,600-acre and $55 million property will be Summit County’s largest open space acquisition. But it won’t open to the public for months — if not years — while public lands officials plan how to use it.

Summit County Existing protected open space is highlighted in blue, and the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest is in green.

Summit County

Open space was the second-highest priority among residents, tied with recreation.

Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby acknowledged recreation and wildlife protection are somewhat at odds, especially when it comes to dogs on trails.

Hiking and birding were two forms of recreation that saw broad survey support.

Two areas where the community was split were cattle grazing and user fees. If Summit County roles out fees, locals want to see a discount.

Overwhelmingly, the top concern among survey respondents was overuse and overcrowding on the ranch property, or “loving it to death.” Survey respondents also listed wildlife disturbance, environmental impact and traffic as priority concerns.

Summit County

Prior to the survey, the county lands department held seven stakeholder roundtables about wildlife, conservation, recreation, watershed, ranching, education and forest management.

It has solicited and presented public input at three public open houses this year.

The survey results will help guide Kirby and staff as they begin to draft a land management plan.

Eight in 10 survey respondents were full-time Summit County residents and most said they visit the ranch already, at least monthly.

Nearly all said they would visit it more when the property is opened to the public.

