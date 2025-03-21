Planning boards for east, west Summit County get new commissioners

The majority of the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, which has jurisdiction just outside of Park City, has now been appointed within the last year.

The latest turnover followed Commissioner Bruce Carmichael’s resignation and Commissioner Megan Recher’s move to the eastside.

On Wednesday they were replaced by Heather Peteroy of Deer Valley and Eric Sagerman of Sun Peak.

The new members of the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission are Seth Bowen, a lifelong Coalville resident, and Bridget Hayes, who moved from Jeremy Ranch to Wanship.

Those seats opened after commissioners Clint Benson and Rich Sonntag’s terms expired in February, and they did not reapply.

Sagerman and Hayes have both participated in the community planning lab, a 10-week course from the Summit County Planning Department about growth and development issues.

“One of the things that came out of the community planning lab is really the vision of what Park City, Snyderville should be and can be,” Sagerman said during his interview with the Summit County Council. “And how do we get there?”

Hayes also valued her experience in the class, and she expressed a desire to communicate the information more widely, not just to those who participate in it.

Bowen, the other eastside appointee, said that future growth wasn’t the primary reason he wanted the job. It’s interesting to him, but he’s been interested since high school and since building his house.

“How do I get a lot of record? What is a lot of record? How do we subdivide this? What's a minor subdivision? What impacts does a minor subdivision have on this? Do we have to have sewer? Are we talking a septic tank? What easements are we talking about? Ingress and egress and with fire and and all this stuff,” he listed during his interview. “There's a whole lot of stuff that's in the background that people don't see.”

Peteroy has an art background, but she’s building a house like Bowen did, too. She said she’s familiarized herself with code and planning processes through that and her work with the Kimball Art Center.

Councilmember Roger Armstrong said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” that the council appointed “good, smart people” to two of the most important boards in Summit County.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list, click here.