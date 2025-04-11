Summit County encourages residents to get outside with new challenge
The Summit County Health Department is encouraging locals to get outside this week with its new Park Rx challenge.
Through April 17, residents can earn points for prizes by exploring Summit County’s great outdoors.
The challenge will take participants to parks and trails in the Snyderville Basin and Kimball Junction areas, in and around Park City, South Summit and along Mirror Lake Highway.
The health department says spending 20 to 30 minutes outdoors can lower stress levels and elevate your mood.