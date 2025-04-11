© 2025 KPCW

Summit County encourages residents to get outside with new challenge

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 11, 2025 at 4:32 PM MDT
The Mid Mountain Trail is a designated IMBA Epic Ride and covers over 20 miles, winding through some aspen and conifer groves, through deep canyons and over several creeks.
The Mid Mountain Trail is a designated IMBA Epic Ride and covers over 20 miles, winding through some aspen and conifer groves, through deep canyons and over several creeks.

The Summit County Health Department is encouraging locals to get outside this week with its new Park Rx challenge.

Through April 17, residents can earn points for prizes by exploring Summit County’s great outdoors.

The challenge will take participants to parks and trails in the Snyderville Basin and Kimball Junction areas, in and around Park City, South Summit and along Mirror Lake Highway.

The health department says spending 20 to 30 minutes outdoors can lower stress levels and elevate your mood.
Summit County
