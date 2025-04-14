Oakley well house exploded after buildup of propane gas

The explosion and subsequent fire seriously burned a subcontractor’s employee who was working at the pump house April 7, Oakley City said. His injuries were not life threatening.

South Summit Fire Chief Scott Thorell said an initial investigation determined the worker had opened a propane valve.

“He says he thinks that he inadvertently opened a valve on a manifold that's used to power more than one propane device, and didn't notice it until he started to smell gas,” Thorell told KPCW. “Once he smelled gas, he was in the process of turning the main propane cylinder valve off. And the gas reached its explosive limit and found ignition in another propane heater.”

Thorell said the pump house, which was built on top of Oakley’s new well, will be demolished.

The city had hoped to connect the well to its water system this spring, but Councilmember Tom Smart estimated the fire sets construction back a couple of months. The subcontractor has already ordered timber for a new building.

Smart said there isn’t enough new development scheduled to cause water supply concerns. But, the high desert town’s usual outdoor watering restrictions are likely to return this summer.