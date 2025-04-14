© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oakley well house exploded after buildup of propane gas

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 14, 2025 at 4:55 PM MDT
The interior of Oakley's pump house was completely burned after an explosion early April 7, 2025.
Oakley City
The interior of Oakley's pump house was completely burned after an explosion early April 7, 2025.

The South Summit Fire District's investigation found the worker injured in the explosion left a valve open.

The explosion and subsequent fire seriously burned a subcontractor’s employee who was working at the pump house April 7, Oakley City said. His injuries were not life threatening.

South Summit Fire Chief Scott Thorell said an initial investigation determined the worker had opened a propane valve.

“He says he thinks that he inadvertently opened a valve on a manifold that's used to power more than one propane device, and didn't notice it until he started to smell gas,” Thorell told KPCW. “Once he smelled gas, he was in the process of turning the main propane cylinder valve off. And the gas reached its explosive limit and found ignition in another propane heater.”

Thorell said the pump house, which was built on top of Oakley’s new well, will be demolished.

The city had hoped to connect the well to its water system this spring, but Councilmember Tom Smart estimated the fire sets construction back a couple of months. The subcontractor has already ordered timber for a new building.

Smart said there isn’t enough new development scheduled to cause water supply concerns. But, the high desert town’s usual outdoor watering restrictions are likely to return this summer.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content