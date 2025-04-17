Discounted rain barrels available for Park City, Summit County residents

Locals can purchase up to two rain barrels at a discount this month.

They are $57 each for qualifying residents in Park City and Summit County.

The barrels are $85 for those who live outside of Summit County.

Rain barrels work by capturing water from gutters and holding it for later use to water lawns, gardens or other plants. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency advises homeowners who use a rain barrel to not drink the water; rain water can pick up pollutants from the roof such as bacteria from birds and other animals that may make the water unsafe to drink.