Where to dispose of old prescription drugs

Wasatch County Health Department Health Educator Lana McNaughtan said keeping old prescriptions at home can be harmful or fall into the wrong hands.

“It can be harmful if they’re used improperly or unintentionally by a little child,” she said. “We want to make sure that we’re properly disposing of our medications because if we were to just put them in the sink or put them in the trash can, that can cause impacts to our water ecosystem.”

To ensure proper disposal, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration created National Take Back Day, which occurs twice a year — in April and October.

Last October, on the 27th National Take Back Day, more than 4,400 law enforcement agencies participated, collecting 314 tons of medications nationally.

Local health departments and law enforcement agencies will host take back events across Utah from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with three locations in the Wasatch Back.

Residents can drop their old medications off at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the Park City Police Department or at the Heber Smith’s Marketplace.

Residents can also drop off pharmaceuticals at Recycle Utah’s Household Hazardous Waste Day at Park City Mountain’s Silver King Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Wasatch County Health Department said that for those who can’t make it Saturday, permanent drop-off bins are also available during regular business hours at Lee’s Marketplace, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office and Heber City Police Department.