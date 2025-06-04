Friends of Library used book sale starts Thursday for members

Members of the Friends of the Summit County Library will have first pick at the stacks of books at the bi-annual sale. Friends President Sue Niblock said for a $10 annual fee, anyone can become a member of the group.

The books, she said , are priced to sell.

“We have some pretty bargain basement prices for our book sale,” Niblock said. “Basically, it's going to be anywhere from a quarter for a kid's paperback up to a whopping $2 for hardcover. We also have music - some CDs, DVD series. We'll also have audio books for sale as well. So definitely, you know, bargain prices.”

She said the hope is to raise as much as $3,000 – money that is used to pay for unbudgeted needs at the county libraries, such as bringing in authors to speak as part of the One Book One Community series. The proceeds are also used to pay for the Great Decisions discussion program that is offered every winter.

Niblock said for the books that don’t sell, they either find them a good home, or they’ll be recycled.

“People drop off their books to donate to us at the Kimball Junction branch,” she said. “You know, what happens to their books when they when they drop them off? Our first thing is to try and sell them at the book sale. We also give away books. We actually just did a shipment in April to an orphanage in Tijuana. And our last resort, if the books cannot sell, or if they're just not in great condition, we will rip them apart and we will take them to the recycle center.”

The used book sale will run Thursday, June 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for members only, and the doors will open to the public Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kimball Junction branch.