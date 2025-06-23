© 2025 KPCW

Old Ranch Road construction closes area to bikes, pedestrians until September

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 23, 2025 at 5:05 PM MDT
Summit County
Three more traffic islands like this one will be placed on a long, straight stretch of Old Ranch Road to discourage speeding.

Summit County says non-motorized traffic became a safety concern.

This summer, crews will install a new paved multi-use trail along Old Ranch Road from Willow Creek Park to the Old Ranch Road trailhead for Round Valley.

During construction, cyclists and pedestrians will not be allowed on that portion of road. The gravel path to the side is also closed.

The county says it’s a safety precaution while it installs three traffic islands and 5-foot shoulders.

The project will also reroute the existing drainage ditch to accommodate more runoff and move power lines underground.

The cyclist and pedestrian closure is effective immediately and will last until the project is complete, which the county estimates will be around Sept. 15.

One lane will remain open to vehicles during construction. Temporary stop lights at either end of the worksite alternate through the one-way traffic.

Click here for more information.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
