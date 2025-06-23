Survey evaluates child care support at local businesses

The Park City, Heber Valley and Salt Lake chambers of commerce recently partnered with Early Childhood Alliance at the Park City Community Foundation to offer The Best Place for Working Parents assessment.

Park City Chamber Senior Director of Community and Government Affairs Becca Gerber said the survey only takes a few minutes and will help local officials determine areas of need.

“This is just the start,” Gerber said. “We need to know what people are doing so we can figure out how we can support them to do more and what areas businesses would like some assistance.”

Gerber said supporting employees through child care can have a real return on investment, citing national research.

“Over 60% of working parents have said child care issues have caused them to miss work,” she said. “Employers lose $13 billion annually due to child care challenges faced by their workforce.”

The three-minute online assessment for businesses can be found here.

Gerber said the survey will inform businesses how their child care support compares to other companies of the same size.

The chamber also plans to use the information to guide future discussions about how local businesses can improve their support.

The Park City and Heber Valley Chambers of Commerce, along with the Park City Community Foundation, are financial supporters of KPCW.