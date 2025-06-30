Missing rifles found in ReStore donations, shipping error suspected

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has seized four rifles that turned up in a large shipment of donated items at the Habitat for Humanity’s Park City ReStore.

The ReStore’s website says it does not accept firearms, and employees asked the sheriff’s office to check the serial numbers on the rifles, which were in their original packaging.

“All of the firearms that they were having us check did have records on [National Crime Information Center] as being lost or stolen,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Skyler Talbot said.

The NCIC is a federal database that allows agencies across the country to exchange information. The sheriff’s office has contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the agency through which the guns were reported lost or stolen.

“Again, we don't know for sure, but likely what we believe happened, is this was just a shipping error,” Talbot said. “Whatever organization was donating these items to the business — somehow these firearms were either mislabeled or somehow ended up in a shipment that was going to be donated but shouldn't have.”

Deputies then think whichever business meant to ship or receive the firearms contacted the ATF when they got lost in transit.

No suspects are wanted because deputies do not believe the guns were used in a crime or turned up at the ReStore because of anything “nefarious.”

