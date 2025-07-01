What is open/closed in Wasatch Back on July Fourth

Utah liquor stores and post offices are also closed July 4 and no mail will be delivered.

In Park City, the ice arena will be closed and the MARC will close early at 7:30 p.m.

The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in Summit County is closed Friday and returns to regular hours Saturday.

The Park City Library and all Summit County Library branches will also be closed for the national Holiday.

Friday trash and recycling pickup in Summit County will be delayed until Saturday. Wasatch County trash pickup is delayed until Monday.

Recycle Utah's Recycling Center in Park City will be closed Friday and will not be taking any dropped-off items.

And the Park Silly Sunday Market will take a break this week, returning to Main Street Sunday, July 13.