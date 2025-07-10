Teen killed in Summit County motorcycle crash is 36th death this year

The sheriff’s office said a passerby found the teen around 6 p.m. and called 911. Deputies said the driver, who was wearing a helmet, died before they arrived.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Skyler Talbot said the crash east of Oakley was seven miles from the base of Upper Weber Canyon.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the rider was traveling east on Weber Canyon Road, failed to navigate a turn, causing the motorcycle he was on to fall and slide into a fence post," he said.

Talbot said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Since January, Utah has seen 36 fatal motorcycle incidents including Wednesday’s crash in Summit County and another in South Jordan that killed an 18-year-old rider.

This number is up 54% from 2024, which recorded 22 fatal motorcycle accidents for the year. Of the 2025 crashes so far, fewer than 10 deaths involved riders wearing helmets.