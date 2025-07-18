© 2025 KPCW

Rocky Mountain Power awards grants to local organizations

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 18, 2025 at 5:19 PM MDT
Save the Children aims to reduce rural poverty worldwide through education.
Save the Children
/
Facebook
Rocky Mountain Power Foundation grants will go to organization that support STEM learning opportunities in local communities.

Rocky Mountain Power’s charitable foundation has awarded more than $460,000 to nonprofits and community groups, including some in the Wasatch Back.

The education-focused grants support STEM learning opportunities in communities served by the power company.

A Rocky Mountain Power Foundation news release says grants awarded to Summit and Wasatch counties will provide local restaurant meals to adult education students.

Local nonprofit PC Tots also received some funding to support its tuition scholarships for low-income families.

The University of Utah’s public radio station KUER received a local news production grant. PBS Utah, also based at the U., will get funding for its PBS Kids programming, so families will have unrestricted access to educational content.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver