Rocky Mountain Power awards grants to local organizations

The education-focused grants support STEM learning opportunities in communities served by the power company.

A Rocky Mountain Power Foundation news release says grants awarded to Summit and Wasatch counties will provide local restaurant meals to adult education students.

Local nonprofit PC Tots also received some funding to support its tuition scholarships for low-income families.

The University of Utah’s public radio station KUER received a local news production grant. PBS Utah, also based at the U., will get funding for its PBS Kids programming, so families will have unrestricted access to educational content.