Sundance Film Review - Fresh

Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is sick and tired of the boors she meets on social-dating apps. Then by a chance encounter, she finds Steve, an easy-going charmer who is handsome, wealthy, cultured, and a professed vegan!

Before you can say “too good to be true," Steve has lured her to a weekend getaway, slipped her a Mickey and chained her in the basement.

Fresh is the newest addition to a sub-genre that’s popular with Sundance’s Midnight program—the horror/thriller with a Male Monster who’s more sick and twisted than you can likely imagine.

Within the parameters of a Midnight show, it’s well-acted and stylishly directed by Mimi Cave. The demented Steve is played by Sebastian Stan (best known as Bucky in the Marvel Universe).

The plot elements and some morbid humor are reminiscent of Get Out. In this case, it’s the bodies of women, rather than African-Americans, that are the targets of a grisly parody of commercial exploitation.