Sundance Film Review - Lucy and Desi

Directed by Amy Poehler, Lucy and Desi isn't only is filled with personal and professional archival stills and footage but much of it narrated by the voices of Lucy and Desi themselves. Even their daughter Lucie Arnaz admits that hearing her mom tell stories in her own voice was invaluable. Throughout the film, she shared various intimate interactions and admitted that even though there is so much information already out in the public, and even a feature film recently released about her parents, it seems like there is always more to learn.

Many of Lucy and Desi's work colleagues are no longer alive but peers like Norman Lear, Carol Burnett and Bette Midler, were interviewed for the film. For one of the final scenes, several weeks after Desi had passed and while Lucy was being honored at the Kennedy Center, Robert Stack read a message from Desi which ended with him saying "I Love Lucy was never just a title."