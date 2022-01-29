Sundance Film Review - La Guerra Civil

Actress Eva Longoria Baston turns filmmaker, recalling the historic 1990s clash between boxers Julio Cesare Chavez and Oscar de La Hoya, which also showed a cultural divide in their ethnic community.

Chavez, with hardscrabble Mexican roots, looked leather-tough and was the people’s champion. De La Hoya, a first-generation resident of East L.A., tried to honor his heritage on both sides of the border, but some called him a Golden Boy who was “not really Mexican.”

The film doesn’t quite transcend being a “sports documentary” but tells its story effectively. There’s actually a lot of suspense building up to the big match—if you’re a viewer who doesn’t remember your sports history, and you don’t sneak a look at Wikipedia.