Sundance Film Festival

Sundance Film Review - The Princess

KPCW | By Rick Brough
Published February 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM MST
n53lcoajipremieres_ThePrincess_still1.jpg
Sundance Institute
/

The Princess is screening in the Premieres section - 4 suns

Do we need yet another documentary about Princess Di—on top of all the tabloid-TV programs, books, Enquirer headlines and conspiracy theories?

Writer-director Ed Perkins makes a good case that he’s found a fresh approach. He shows the story with contemporary news footage. There’s no God-like narrator commenting, but we see the shadows of what’s to come.

We see the exultation of the 1981 fairy-tale wedding (with some sidelong glances at "family friend” Camilla Parker-Bowles.) Later news footage shows Diana’s rapport with the public, and the chagrin of the upstaged Charles. As the marriage deteriorates, giving way to separation and divorce, we hear the public gossiping, speculating and taking sides---until the shock of the 1997 car crash in Paris.

The Princess ponders the relevance of the monarchy, and our addiction to celebrity, although the film hasn’t been the first to bring up these themes.

Tags

Sundance Film Festival2022 Sundance Film Festival
Rick Brough
See stories by Rick Brough