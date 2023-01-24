© 2023 KPCW

Sundance Film Festival 2023

Sundance Review | FIVE SUNS | "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie"

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published January 24, 2023 at 2:14 PM MST
A still from Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Directed by Academy Award winning filmmaker, Davis Guggenheim (“Inconvenient Truth”) KPCW's Andrea Buchanan says “Still” is nothing short of astonishing.

I say that not because I grew up with Michael J. Fox and his megastar status of the 1980s, I say that because rather than tell the story of Fox and his diagnosis with talking heads and archival footage, Guggenheim, and his editor, Michael Harte take the audience on a fast-paced, action-packed, front to back, beginning-to-now story about Fox: His childhood. His rise to fame. His addiction. His diagnosis. His never-ending optimism. I won't give it away, but the creative direction and editing that this team decided on in how to tell the story makes you feel like you're watching his life in real time.

Fox and his self-deprecating humor and his unmatched comedic timing is the star of the film. But bring tissue because the tears are right behind the laughs. I absolutely loved this film and will continue to place Fox on the mantle of one of the all-time greats. Not because of his career, but how he has turned a painful gut-wrenching diagnosis into inspiration and philanthropy.

Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
