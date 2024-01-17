Sundance shortens 2024 program and venue list

The Sundance Film Festival has had a slowly decreasing lineup since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the festival will host 82 feature films. That’s compared to 99 feature films in 2023 and 118 feature films in 2020.

Competition categories are also abbreviated. Each category traditionally had 16 films. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the festival decreased the number of films in each category, with 12 films in each in 2023. This year, each category has 10 films. Sundance also created an online portion of the festival to continue through unprecedented times during the pandemic.

Sundance Festival Director Eugene Hernandez said part of the reason for the changes is to save money. He said featuring fewer films will also give them a greater opportunity to be viewed.

“It's been a tough year with strikes and challenges in the distribution marketplace," Hernandez said. "So we want to really get behind each and every film we invite to this festival and give them the best shot at reaching audiences.”

After the pandemic, the festival dropped a few venues including the MARC and Temple Har Shalom. This year the two largest venues, the Eccles and Prospector theaters, will see shorter schedules.

Hernandez said while this does save costs, it is also meant to be more sustainable and create a more intimate experience for the audience. Sundance is encouraging intimacy by programming retrospective screenings and keeping the Filmmaker Lodge open the entire festival so artists can engage with the public.

Sundance leaders told the Park City Council last year the nonprofit needs time to examine all options as part of a new strategic plan, as it looks to financially recover after the pandemic.

Sundance has called Park City home since 1981 and Hernandez said he hopes that can continue.

The Sundance Film Festival’s contract with Park City ends in 2026 and the festival has until Oct. 1, 2024, to determine if it will stay.