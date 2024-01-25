Sundance ' 24 Review | THREE SUNS | 'War Game'

Unfolding like a political thriller, the role-play was staged by the Vet Voice Foundation, a non-profit organization that empowers Veterans to become civic leaders and policy advocates. The exercise itself was inspired by a 2021 Washington Post op-ed written by three U.S. generals that cautioned about the rise of extremism within the military and advised the armed forces to be ready for a potential uprising following the 2024 election.

Captured in real-time by directors Tony Gerber and Jesse Moss, the filmmakers follow groups on both sides of the situation – the President and his group of advisors and a rouge faction called the "Order of Columbus," played by former US veterans, posting misinformation online and encouraging military and law enforcement officers to turn on the government.

Steve Bullock, the former governor of Montana, plays POTUS, who calmly and strategically navigates the crisis. He is guided by Heidi Heitkamp, the former Senator of North Dakota who plays the role of the President's senior advisor, and retired Generals Wesley Clark and Linda Singh, who play the parts of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, respectively.

While much of the dialogue can be inside baseball, "War Game" is a gripping film worth watching.