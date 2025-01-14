Where locals can catch free screenings at 2025 Sundance Film Festival

The Local Lens program includes four in-person screenings and one online showing exclusively for Utah residents.

Films include the short, “The Long Valley,” co-directed by Utah-based Robert Machoian and the feature film “Omaha,” shot mostly in Utah and directed by Utah resident Cole Webley.

In-person screenings:

"Omaha" with a special screening of the short film "The Long Valley"

Wednesday, January 29 | 6:15 p.m.

Ray Theater, Park City

"Deaf President Now!"

Thursday, January 30 | 4:30 p.m.

Rose Wagner Theater, Salt Lake City

Best of Fest film

Sunday, February 2 | 3 p.m.

The Ray Theater, Park City

Best of Fest film

Sunday, February 2 | 5:30 p.m.

The Rose Wagner, Salt Lake City

Ticket packages are on sale for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Individual tickets will be available starting Thursday.