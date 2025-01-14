Where locals can catch free screenings at 2025 Sundance Film Festival
The Sundance Film Festival will offer free screenings of select films for locals during the 2025 festival.
The Local Lens program includes four in-person screenings and one online showing exclusively for Utah residents.
Films include the short, “The Long Valley,” co-directed by Utah-based Robert Machoian and the feature film “Omaha,” shot mostly in Utah and directed by Utah resident Cole Webley.
In-person screenings:
"Omaha" with a special screening of the short film "The Long Valley"
Wednesday, January 29 | 6:15 p.m.
Ray Theater, Park City
"Deaf President Now!"
Thursday, January 30 | 4:30 p.m.
Rose Wagner Theater, Salt Lake City
Best of Fest film
Sunday, February 2 | 3 p.m.
The Ray Theater, Park City
Best of Fest film
Sunday, February 2 | 5:30 p.m.
The Rose Wagner, Salt Lake City
Ticket packages are on sale for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Individual tickets will be available starting Thursday.