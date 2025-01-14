© 2025 KPCW

Where locals can catch free screenings at 2025 Sundance Film Festival

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 14, 2025 at 4:45 PM MST
Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet
/
Sundance Institute
Inside the Eccles Theater during a Sundance screening.

The Sundance Film Festival will offer free screenings of select films for locals during the 2025 festival.

The Local Lens program includes four in-person screenings and one online showing exclusively for Utah residents.

Films include the short, “The Long Valley,” co-directed by Utah-based Robert Machoian and the feature film “Omaha,” shot mostly in Utah and directed by Utah resident Cole Webley.

In-person screenings:

"Omaha" with a special screening of the short film "The Long Valley"
Wednesday, January 29 | 6:15 p.m.
Ray Theater, Park City

"Deaf President Now!"
Thursday, January 30 | 4:30 p.m.
Rose Wagner Theater, Salt Lake City

Best of Fest film
Sunday, February 2 | 3 p.m.
The Ray Theater, Park City

Best of Fest film
Sunday, February 2 | 5:30 p.m.
The Rose Wagner, Salt Lake City

Ticket packages are on sale for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Individual tickets will be available starting Thursday.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
