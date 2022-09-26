On today's Mountain Money guests include: (05:53) Hayley Campbell, author of All the Living and the Dead: From Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life's Work, (22:53) Nicole Tylka from the Utah Department of Workforce Services. She joins Mountain Money to discuss their efforts during September’s National Workforce Development Month, and final guest (39:22) Jane Toly, Leisure Learning Coordinator at the Park City School District highlights upcoming classes and discusses how The Compass became an incubator for small businesses.

Listen • 49:30