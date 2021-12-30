© 2022 KPCW

Ann R. Williams

  cool_science.jpg
    Public Affairs
    Cool Science Radio | Dec. 30, 2021
    John Wells
    ,
    Today's guests on Cool Science Radio are ( 2:41) Ann R. Williams, National Geographic Editor of LOST CITIES, ANCIENT TOMBS and ( 28:25) Leonard Mlodinow author of EMOTIONAL: How Feelings Shape Our Thinking
  LOST CITIES, ANCIENT TOMBS book cover.jpg
    Public Affairs
    Ann R. Williams National Geographic Editor of LOST CITIES, ANCIENT TOMBS | Dec. 30, 2021
    John Wells
    ,
    In this episode of Cool Science Radio Ann R. Williams, National Geographic Editor of LOST CITIES, ANCIENT TOMBS talks with John and Lynn. Blending adventure with history, Williams vividly documents how explorers and archaeologists have uncovered clues that illuminate our past. You might be familiar with LIDAR technology that uses near-infrared light to detect objects in 3D around a self driving car. That same technology was strapped to a plane and is responsible for discovering the lost Temple of the Monkey God in Honduras.