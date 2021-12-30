In this episode of Cool Science Radio Ann R. Williams, National Geographic Editor of LOST CITIES, ANCIENT TOMBS talks with John and Lynn. Blending adventure with history, Williams vividly documents how explorers and archaeologists have uncovered clues that illuminate our past. You might be familiar with LIDAR technology that uses near-infrared light to detect objects in 3D around a self driving car. That same technology was strapped to a plane and is responsible for discovering the lost Temple of the Monkey God in Honduras.

Listen • 15:58