Dyscalculia

On today's Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek and Sarah Ervin, covering John Wells, speak with: (01:10) cognitive psychologist Doctor Brian Butterworth, who works on the abilities and disabilities of our numerical processing. His new book is, Can Fish Count? What Animals Reveal About Our Uniquely Mathematical Minds.Then, (27:17) world class pediatric surgeon, social scientist, and bestselling author Dr. Dana Suskind will share her revelatory new book, Parent Nation: Unlocking Every Child's Potential.

