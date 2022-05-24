© 2022 KPCW

Elise Vernon Pearlstein

  • scent
  • TGE 05-24-22
    This Green Earth | May 24, 2022
    Chris Cherniak
    On today's This Green Earth, host Chris Cherniak and guest host Claire Wiley will be speaking with (02:46) biologist turned perfumer, Elise Vernon Pearlstein, who turns our human centered perception of fragrance on its head and investigates plant evolutionary reasons for creating aromatic molecules. Her new book is called Scent: A Natural History of Fragrance. Then, (29:38) Chris and Claire will replay a recent favorite interview: Professor Emeritus William Lowry on National Parks in the Era of Climate Change.They conclude the show discussing Utah's drought.