Today on Cool Science Radio: (1:13) Update on NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, DART, which was intentionally smashed into the asteroid Dimorphos Monday September 26th. NASA administrator Bill Nelson called the mission an “unprecedented success for planetary defense. The next step is to study the asteroid using telescopes on Earth to confirm that DART’s impact altered the its orbit. Then (3:22) Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson who has just written Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization, This new book brings the rationality of science and the scientific mind to look at the political and cultural issues we talk about every day.And finally (29:37) Mara Grunbaum who has just written Break Down! which is a NatGeo kids book. It is filled with photos and fun facts and covers all kinds of things that crash, crumble, and break.

Listen • 51:45