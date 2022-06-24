On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (2:17) Lora Smith with the weekly Mountain Trails Report, (7:25) Heber City resident and mother Jamie Belnap talks about a newly formed group for mothers of LGBTQ kids with Encircle Director of Philanthropy and former Heber City Mayor Kelleen Potter, (22:28) Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell has a recap of last night's meeting that addressed budget approval, short term rentals and fireworks and then (36:07) Sean Higgins speaks with Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me panelists Alonzo Bodden and Negin Farsad who talk about their stand up comedy show tonight at the Eccles Theatre in SLC.

Listen • 49:31