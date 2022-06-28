© 2022 KPCW

Nicholas Mallos

    Nicholas Mallos and the new single-use plastics ban in National Parks
    Chris Cherniak
    Nicholas Mallos, senior director of Ocean Conservancy's Trash Free Seas Program joins the show to discuss the recent ban on single-use plastics in National Parks and the positive outcomes this could have on the health of our oceans, as well as the good example it can set for conservation efforts moving forward.
    This Green Earth | June 28, 2022
    Nell Larson
    On this week's This Green Earth, hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak speak with special guests including: (01:57) Nicholas Mallos, senior director of Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Program. He’ll be discussing the recent ban on single-use plastics in National Parks and the positive outcomes this could have on the health of our oceans. Then (23:54), David Stoner, Research Assistant Professor for Wildland Resources at Utah State University, joins the show to talk about encounters with wildlife.