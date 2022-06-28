On this week's This Green Earth, hosts Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak speak with special guests including: (01:57) Nicholas Mallos, senior director of Ocean Conservancy’s Trash Free Seas Program. He’ll be discussing the recent ban on single-use plastics in National Parks and the positive outcomes this could have on the health of our oceans. Then (23:54), David Stoner, Research Assistant Professor for Wildland Resources at Utah State University, joins the show to talk about encounters with wildlife.

