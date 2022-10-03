On today's edition of Mountain Money, (18:07) Ginger Wicks with The Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) invites guests to the 10th Annual Dine About Park City, featuring world-class cuisine for an incredible value.Mountain Money ends the hour speaking with (23:32) Scott Galloway, author of Adrift: America in 100 charts. These 100 charts tell the story of how we got here, and where we might head.

Listen • 50:24