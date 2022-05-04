Zeke Cohen

On this week’s episode of The Mountain Life, Lynn Ware Peek and Sarah Ervin, who's covering for Pete Stoughton, speak with (01:42) Five homegrown Park City film makers, now working professionally in the film industry, will present at the 15th annual Filmmakers Showcase on May 12th at the Jim Santy Auditorium.Then, (26:41) have you ever thought of getting your dog a professional massage? Park City Dog Massage joins the show to talk about this nurturing, niche business, with certified canine massage therapist Linda Fosberg.

