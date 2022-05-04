© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Zeke Cohen

  • TML PC filmmakers interview.jpg
    Five local Parkites to present at the 15th annual Filmmakers Showcase on May 12th
    Lynn Ware Peek
    Five homegrown Park City film makers, now working professionally in the film industry, will present at the 15th annual Filmmakers Showcase on May 12th at the Jim Santy Auditorium. Joining The Mountain Life today are Jill Orschel, founder and organizer of the Filmmakers Showcase, and local filmmakers Arthur Veenema, Gregory Foltynowicz and Zeke Cohen.
  • TML 05-04-22
    The Mountain Life | May 4, 2022
    Lynn Ware Peek
    On this week’s episode of The Mountain Life, Lynn Ware Peek and Sarah Ervin, who's covering for Pete Stoughton, speak with (01:42) Five homegrown Park City film makers, now working professionally in the film industry, will present at the 15th annual Filmmakers Showcase on May 12th at the Jim Santy Auditorium.Then, (26:41) have you ever thought of getting your dog a professional massage? Park City Dog Massage joins the show to talk about this nurturing, niche business, with certified canine massage therapist Linda Fosberg.