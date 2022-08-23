© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah Legislature

Utah Legislature loses motion to put gerrymandering lawsuit on hold

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published August 23, 2022 at 4:50 PM MDT
Utah Legislature
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Utah legislature loses motion to put gerrymandering lawsuit on hold. Plaintiffs will have their day in court Wednesday.

A lawsuit charging the Utah legislature with unfairly redistricting voter maps is headed to Third District Court Wednesday. On Tuesday, the court denied the state’s request to put the case on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court decides similar cases in other states.

In 2018 Utah voters passed Proposition 4 - a ballot initiative creating an independent commission to oversee voter maps during the redistricting process. Last November, the state legislature overruled the commission’s work and drew its own set of legislative and congressional district boundaries.

Two non-partisan voting rights groups, Utah League of Women Voters and Mormon Women for Ethical Government, along with seven other plaintiffs, sued the legislature in March, alleging the Legislature’s maps violate Utahns’ constitutional rights.

Katie Wright is the executive director of Better Boundaries, a non-partisan coalition of community leaders and redistricting advocates. She says her organization had an early win in the case.

“The defendants in the case the state legislature, had filed a motion to stay the case, which essentially would put it on hold until the US Supreme Court ruled on a redistricting case out of North Carolina, called Moore versus Harper," Wright said. "Yesterday, Judge Gibson in the Third District Court in Utah denied that motion to stay. So tomorrow, the plaintiffs will have their day in court. And they will be arguing the Legislature's other motion, which was a motion to dismiss the case.”

Wright says at its core the lawsuit is about constitutional protections. She’s hopeful Third District Court Judge Dianna Gibson, who will hear the case, agrees.

“And the Utah State Constitution has explicit protection for people's right to vote, and not be discriminated against," she said. "And all of those are really important to the case at hand. And so we're optimistic that the judge will rule in favor of the plaintiffs. And, and that ultimately Utahns will have fair maps, so that they can hold elected officials accountable.”

Wright says other states have led the way for Utahns to take up the fight.

“And we've seen that in other states, such as Pennsylvania and North Carolina, in the past and New York recently, as well," she said. "So state courts have the power and ability to defend the Constitution and give people their full right to vote. And we've seen in other states where judges have, you know, annulled unfair partisan gerrymandered maps.”

The hearing will begin at 10 am and is fully remote. To listen join via webex at https://utcourts.webex.com/meet/dgibson.

Utah Legislature
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan