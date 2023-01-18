Day 1 is the easy part. Now Utah lawmakers take on water, tax cuts and teacher pay

Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson both spoke at length about preserving Utah’s water resources, cutting taxes and increasing teacher salaries.

“Coming into this session, it has become crystal clear to me that as a state and by extension, you as elected representatives, stand at one of those rare, rare moments where our choices are going to ripple for generations,” Wilson told his colleagues in the House. “I cannot say it more clearly, and I do not think it's hyperbole. The decisions we make this session will define Utah's next decade and beyond.”

Adams echoed similar sentiments in the Senate chamber. He confidently said Utah “can and will” fix its ongoing water problems.

“This session, we will have the foresight to find lasting solutions to Utah’s and the West’s water crisis,” he said.

Adams added the state is full of water innovations like cloud seeding, drip systems and desalination to help preserve water in the nation’s second driest state.

Click here for full report.