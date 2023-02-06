LGBTQ advocates, lawmaker reach compromise on bill to update Utah’s ban on conversion therapy

Lawmakers and LGBTQ advocates reached a compromise Monday on a bill addressing conversion therapy in Utah, defusing what could be a contentious debate on the issue.

Utah banned conversion therapy in 2020. A Division of Professional Licensing rule now prohibits therapists and counselors from attempting to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a minor.

The initial version of HB228 from North Logan Republican Rep. Mike Petersen weakened that prohibition narrowing the definition of conversion therapy, and exempting written or verbal communication from the ban.

Petersen announced in a press release on Monday that following negotiations with LGBTQ stakeholders, he is making changes to the bill.

