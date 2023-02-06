© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah Legislature

LGBTQ advocates, lawmaker reach compromise on bill to update Utah’s ban on conversion therapy

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published February 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM MST
Pride2 in 2021.jpg
KPCW
/
Throngs crowded downtown Salt Lake City for a Pride march in June 2021.

“We’ve had important dialogue and have shared our concerns openly,” Equality Utah said in a news release.

Lawmakers and LGBTQ advocates reached a compromise Monday on a bill addressing conversion therapy in Utah, defusing what could be a contentious debate on the issue.

Utah banned conversion therapy in 2020. A Division of Professional Licensing rule now prohibits therapists and counselors from attempting to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a minor.

The initial version of HB228 from North Logan Republican Rep. Mike Petersen weakened that prohibition narrowing the definition of conversion therapy, and exempting written or verbal communication from the ban.

Petersen announced in a press release on Monday that following negotiations with LGBTQ stakeholders, he is making changes to the bill.

Read the full report here.

Utah Legislature
Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by Salt Lake Tribune