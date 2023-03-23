© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE BLOG: Gwyneth Paltrow in Summit County court for ski accident lawsuit
Utah Legislature

Gov. Cox signs ‘Historic’ $480 million tax cut. How will it impact Utah taxpayers?

KPCW | By Salt Lake Tribune
Published March 23, 2023 at 12:17 PM MDT
governor_spencer_cox.png
Utah.gov
/
Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Utah’s food tax will not be cut unless voters agree to a constitutional amendment that will change how lawmakers spend income tax revenues.

Gov. Spencer Cox affixed his signature to the “historic” $480 million tax cut package approved by Utah lawmakers earlier this month. While most of those reductions will be in effect for the 2023 tax year, one big part is on hold until after the 2024 election.

The primary piece of the tax cut puzzle drops Utah’s corporate and personal income tax rate from 4.85% to 4.65%. Those state cuts primarily benefit the top 5% of wage earners, or those who make more than $235,000 per year, who will see a yearly average income tax reduction between $1,000 and $3,000, according to the Legislature’s Office of Legislative Fiscal Analyst. Utahns who make over $638,000 per year, or the top 1% of earners, will see a reduction between $5,000 and $9,500.

Most taxpayers will see their income tax bill shrink by $500 or less annually.

Read full report here.

Utah Legislature
Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by Salt Lake Tribune