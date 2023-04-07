© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here.
Utah

'We’re seeing evictions explode’ and other renters’ forum takeaways

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published April 7, 2023 at 2:42 PM MDT
Tribune eviction death.jpg
(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune)
/
Evictions in Utah shot up from 596 in February to 765 in March, and show no sign of slowing down. Here, people protest the possible eviction of renters at 379 E 1st Ave (Hawthorne House) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

The Salt Lake Tribune and Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute host the first of a “Storytelling through Data” series focused on solutions.

Despite calls to stay at home and shelter in place during the peak of COVID-19, eviction filings never stopped in Utah.

By April of 2020 filings did substantially slow to just 216, but as pandemic relief measures end, they are once again spiking, explained Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, during the debut event of the “Storytelling through Data Forum series” on Wednesday. The quarterly events, a collaboration between The Salt Lake Tribune and the Gardner Institute, will focus on data-grounded conversations critical to Utahns’ quality of life.

“We’re seeing evictions explode,” Eskic said. “We’re getting back to the pre-COVID levels, but the caveat is we’ve spent over $200 million and probably even more on rental assistance and that rental assistance expired in February.”

In Feburary, 596 evictions were filed statewide. This past March, the number shot up to 765.

Read full report here.

Utah
The Salt Lake Tribune
See stories by The Salt Lake Tribune