New Utah wildfire burns over 400 acres in Uintah County

A new Utah wildfire has burned over 400 acres in Uintah County as of early Monday morning.

The Red Bridge Fire was discovered Sunday and has burned 460 acres so far on land managed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, according to Utah Wildfire Info.

No residents have been evacuated, and although there is natural gas infrastructure in the area, it is not considered threatened, said Chris Secakuku, forest manager with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Uintah and Ouray Agency.

