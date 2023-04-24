© 2023 KPCW

New Utah wildfire burns over 400 acres in Uintah County

KPCW | By The Salt Lake Tribune
Published April 24, 2023 at 3:49 PM MDT
Trib Uintah fire 4-24-23.jpg
(Bureau of Indian Affairs) The Red Bridge Fire burns north of the Duchesne River on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The Red Bridge Fire is not currently threatening any homes or infrastructure, an official said.

A new Utah wildfire has burned over 400 acres in Uintah County as of early Monday morning.

The Red Bridge Fire was discovered Sunday and has burned 460 acres so far on land managed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, according to Utah Wildfire Info.

No residents have been evacuated, and although there is natural gas infrastructure in the area, it is not considered threatened, said Chris Secakuku, forest manager with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Uintah and Ouray Agency.

Read full report here.

