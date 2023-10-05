Utah birds beset by botulism; waterfowl hunters cautioned

Biologists first found sick and dead birds in mid-September. The birds tested negative for avian flu, and biologists are now testing for suspected botulism.

This avian ailment occurs almost every year in late summer or early fall, and this year it’s been a bigger problem than usual. When birds – usually waterfowl, gulls, and shorebirds – ingest toxic bacteria in stagnant water, they are paralyzed and often killed by the disease.

Biologists estimate tens of thousands of birds were affected by this year’s outbreak, mostly in northern Utah.

The DWR is warning waterfowl hunters and others who might encounter dead birds how to stay safe with a few simple precautions.

It emphasizes there’s little risk of getting sick from a bird with botulism. Hunters should look for birds that are actively flying, cook meat thoroughly, and keep dogs away from sick or dead birds. People who run into sick birds should not touch them and keep their distance to avoid causing the birds more stress.