Wasatch County to present 2022 budget

In a regular meeting, Wasatch County Council will present its final budget for 2022.

After several rounds of review in recent county council meetings, Wednesday’s public hearing will present the final budget plan for the upcoming year.

The budget includes money for nine new full-time staff members. It also includes raises for existing county employees.

The county received over $3 million in federal funds in 2020 and 2021. Next year’s budget also factors in an expected $3.3 million from the recently passed federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The county predicts it’ll have a $1.5 million surplus at the end of the year in the general fund.

The Wasatch County Health Department and a representative of MIDA will also give updates at the meeting. MIDA is the Military Installation Development Authority, a state agency created by the Utah Legislature to develop military land around the Mayflower Resort and land near the Jordanelle Reservoir.

People can weigh in during a public hearing on a proposal to develop a 21-acre parcel near the Strawberry Reservoir along Highway 40. The project would add five cabins, about 20 RV parking spots and space for animals, trailers and picnic tables to the area.

Also, a developer will propose building about 20 townhomes in the Canyon Meadows project. Previously the project site plans were to build condos.

The regular meeting is at 3 p.m., and the public hearings begin at 6 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building at 25 North Main Street in Heber City. To attend the meeting via Zoom, visit wasatch.utah.gov.