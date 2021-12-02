Police looking for driver in hit-and-run that injured student cyclist

The victim, a student riding a bike, walked away with minor injuries.

Wednesday afternoon, Police announced that a black SUV had hit the cyclist earlier at about 2:30 p.m. The bike took “the bulk of the damage,” and the student walked away without needing medical attention, but the driver fled the scene.

No one was around to witness the accident, but the school resource officer arrived quickly at the site near the school main entrance.

Heber City Police are asking for help identifying the car in an image posted to its Facebook page. Sergeant Tammy Thacker says they’re also reviewing security footage from nearby businesses.

While detectives haven’t determined any details about the driver yet, Thacker says they’re looking into the possibility that they were another student.

Thacker says police are “very, very thankful that the child is fine and walked away without injuries” and ask the public to contact Detective Josh Weishar with information. His number is (435) 657-7913.

To see the photo of the black SUV, visit the Heber City Police Department Facebook page or kpcw.org.