Wasatch County

Police looking for driver in hit-and-run that injured student cyclist

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published December 2, 2021 at 11:59 AM MST
HCPD seek driver SUV.jpg
Heber City Police
/
Heber City Police Department Facebook
In a post to its Facebook page, the Heber City Police Department said detectives are seeking information about this car related to the hit-and-run investigation.

Heber City Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Wednesday at Wasatch High School, and they're asking for help from the public to find the driver.

The victim, a student riding a bike, walked away with minor injuries.

Wednesday afternoon, Police announced that a black SUV had hit the cyclist earlier at about 2:30 p.m. The bike took “the bulk of the damage,” and the student walked away without needing medical attention, but the driver fled the scene.

No one was around to witness the accident, but the school resource officer arrived quickly at the site near the school main entrance.

Heber City Police are asking for help identifying the car in an image posted to its Facebook page. Sergeant Tammy Thacker says they’re also reviewing security footage from nearby businesses.

While detectives haven’t determined any details about the driver yet, Thacker says they’re looking into the possibility that they were another student.

Thacker says police are “very, very thankful that the child is fine and walked away without injuries” and ask the public to contact Detective Josh Weishar with information. His number is (435) 657-7913.

To see the photo of the black SUV, visit the Heber City Police Department Facebook page or kpcw.org.

HCPD seek driver SUV 2.jpg
Heber City Police
/
Heber City Police Department Facebook

Wasatch County Heber City Wasatch County Wasatch High School Heber City Police Department
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
