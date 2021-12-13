Wasatch County Council to take up RV park, snowmobile ordinance, development projects

The RV park would develop a 20-acre parcel near the Strawberry Reservoir along Highway 40. It would build five cabins, 20 RV parking spots and space for animals, trailers and picnic tables to the site.

In a meeting in November, the council delayed a decision to give the developer a chance to respond to public concerns. Some residents said traffic on Highway 40, water availability and road safety could be problems if it were built.

The county will also consider an ordinance to regulate how rental snowmobiles are stored near riding sites. The ordinance would allow people to set up and use approved staging areas.

Interim County Manager Dustin Grabau said a similar application was denied recently in a split decision, and he’d be “surprised” if this ordinance were approved Wednesday. The public will have the opportunity to comment on it in the meeting.

Other public hearings involve development projects.

A new subdivision is up for preliminary approval to build 28 homes on 20 acres north of the Jordanelle Reservoir along the Jordanelle Parkway.

The developer of Canyon Meadows in Provo Canyon wants to build townhomes instead of the condos that were approved on about 15 acres there.

Between the Jordanelle Reservoir and the town of Francis, two new lots along the Victory Ranch golf course are up for preliminary approval.

The meeting is Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, and public hearings begin at 6 p.m. The building is at 25 North Main Street in Heber City.

To attend the meeting via Zoom, visit wasatch.utah.gov.

